    NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) [Image 2 of 5]

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    GREECE

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 30, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) paint a fence during a two-day community relations project at the St. Ioannis Orthodox church in Mouzouras, Chania on April 29-30 as part of their regularly scheduled port visit. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 05:08
    Photo ID: 8378981
    VIRIN: 240430-N-AH609-1004-G
    Resolution: 3321x2491
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) [Image 5 of 5], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

