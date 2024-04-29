NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

Photo By Konstantinos Fantaousakis | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 30, 2024) Lt. Juan Garcia, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Konstantinos Fantaousakis | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 30, 2024) Lt. Juan Garcia, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), paints a fence during a two-day community relations project at the St. Ioannis Orthodox church in Mouzouras, Chania on April 29-30 as part of their regularly scheduled port visit. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay moored the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) along with embarked staff from the Carrier Strike Group 2 and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in Souda Bay, Greece, at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on April 28, 2024.



IKE departed for deployment on Oct. 14, 2023, and has been deployed to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.



"We are here to support our forward-deployed forces with everything from resupply and physical security, to a much needed port call for our shipmates that have been out to sea and in harm's way," said Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay. "For the Mighty Ike, with their extension at sea, we want to make sure their time here in Souda Bay is relaxing and rejuvenating, so they can continue to get out there and complete our Navy's mission."



Members of the crew had the opportunity to get off the ship and experience Greek culture and traditions as well as utilize the installation’s Navy Exchange, medical clinic, ID card lab, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) services during their stay.



NSA Souda Bay’s MWR provided the Sailors food, beverage, and recreation services at the pier, and offered island tours. Ike Sailors could choose from historical sites, outdoor recreation, and local dining. Some of the activities included Imbros Gorge, Knossos Ancient Civilization Palace, Crete Golf Club, Lassithi Plateau, and more.



“This is my second time being in Greece,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Justice Boakye, IKE. “I love this place – nice people, nice food, and nice culture. Being in the Navy and coming over here for community relations is showing who we are as the United States. Helping out and volunteering shows part of what we have to offer as the U.S. Navy to Greece.”



During their stay in Crete, Sailors from the IKE performed community service in a local village.



“We are thankful to be here and be hosted by the Greek community,” said Lt. Juan Garcia, IKE. “It is always a pleasure to come and help out the community, and painting this fence for this church is one of the small things we are glad to do. Everyone has been very friendly and helpful, and the food is great!”



26 Sailors painted 560 feet of fencing at the St. Ioannis Orthodox church in Mouzouras village over the course of two days for a total of nine volunteer hours.



"As a representative of the village of Mouzouras, Municipality of Chania, I would like to say on behalf of the residents, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for volunteering and for your hard work,” said Nikos Psilakis, retired Hellenic Air Force officer. “Fair winds and following seas to all of you."



“We know that the local community supports the U.S. Navy ships that are pulling in, and we are grateful for their partnership,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Alexander, chaplain, USS Gravely. “This is an awesome opportunity for our Sailors to serve and not always have to be served.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.