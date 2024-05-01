NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 30, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) paint a fence during a two-day community relations project at the St. Ioannis Orthodox church in Mouzouras, Chania on April 29-30 as part of their regularly scheduled port visit. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

