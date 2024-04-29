USS McCampbell (DDG 85) Conducts Routine Underway Operations

NORTHERN KURIL ISLANDS (April 30, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Pa Lar, from Nupoe, Thailand, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, during routine operations in the vicinity of the Northern Kuril Islands, April 30. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sophia LaBella).

Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024