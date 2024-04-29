NORTHERN KURIL ISLANDS (April 30, 2024) Seaman Michael Newton, from Rapid City, South Dakota, stands watch as starboard look out on the bridge wing as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) conducts routine underway operations in the vicinity of the Northern Kuril Islands, April 30. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sophia LaBella).

