    USS McCampbell (DDG 85) Conducts Routine Underway Operations [Image 3 of 9]

    USS McCampbell (DDG 85) Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    AT SEA

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    NORTHERN KURIL ISLANDS (April 30, 2024) Seaman Michael Newton, from Rapid City, South Dakota, stands watch as starboard look out on the bridge wing as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) conducts routine underway operations in the vicinity of the Northern Kuril Islands, April 30. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sophia LaBella).

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    DDG 85
    DESRON 15
    USS McCampbell (DDG 85)

