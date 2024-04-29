USS McCampbell (DDG 85) Conducts Routine Underway Operations

NORTHERN KURIL ISLANDS (April 30, 2024) Commander Jordan Stutzman, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), Ensign Cameron Brewer and Lt. Charles Ward, ship’s navigator, stand watch on the bridge while McCampbell conducts routine underway in the vicinity of the Northern Kuril Islands, April 30. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sophia LaBella).

