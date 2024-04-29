Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS keeps Green Knights flying during KFT 24 [Image 2 of 9]

    909th ARS keeps Green Knights flying during KFT 24

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIassigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, during Korea Flying Training 24 over the Republic of Korea, April 25, 2024. Aerial refueling capabilities extend airborne training time and combat radius, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 00:54
    Photo ID: 8378732
    VIRIN: 240425-F-VQ804-1042
    Resolution: 4554x3030
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS keeps Green Knights flying during KFT 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USPACOM
    F35
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

