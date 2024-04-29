909th ARS keeps Green Knights flying during KFT 24

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, flies to the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, after conducting aerial refueling during Korea Flying Training 24 over the Republic of Korea, April 25, 2024. Aerial refueling capabilities extend airborne training time and combat radius, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

