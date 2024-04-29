909th ARS keeps Green Knights flying during KFT 24

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, flies to the rear of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, to conduct aerial refueling during Korea Flying Training 24 over the Republic of Korea, April 25, 2024. The U.S. is committed to conducting exercises with partners and allies, and will continue to send the most advanced military forces to the region to ensure the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

