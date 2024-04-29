Greg Pollock, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience at the U.S. Department of Defense, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaskan NORAD Region and Eleventh Air Force, share their perspectives on Arctic security during a discussion panel at Alaska Day 2024, in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2024. The discussion titled “Building Blocks for a Sustainable Future: Public Safety & Security” was moderated by Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. During the discussion leaders shared their perspectives on public safety, national interests, and security and how they can better integrate with Alaska Native communities on security cooperation efforts. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 19:49 Photo ID: 8378394 VIRIN: 240502-D-DA409-1003 Resolution: 6366x4244 Size: 1.85 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSC supports Alaska Day 2024 through two-way communication with Alaska Native leaders and U.S. government officials [Image 4 of 4], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.