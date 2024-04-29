Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSC supports Alaska Day 2024 through two-way communication with Alaska Native leaders and U.S. government officials [Image 1 of 4]

    TSC supports Alaska Day 2024 through two-way communication with Alaska Native leaders and U.S. government officials

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Randy “Church” Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, introduces panelists to include Greg Pollock, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience at the U.S. Department of Defense, during Alaska Day 2024, in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2024. The two-day event was hosted by the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) and featured a “Building Blocks for a Sustainable Future: Public Safety & Security” discussion panel. Other panelists included Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, Under Secretary for the Science and Technology Directorate at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaskan NORAD Region and Eleventh Air Force. During the discussion leaders shared their perspectives on public safety, national interests, and security and how they can better partner with Alaska Native communities on security cooperation efforts. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    TAGS

    security cooperation
    Ted Stevens Center
    Alaska Day 2024
    the Alaska Federation of Natives

