    TSC supports Alaska Day 2024 through two-way communication with Alaska Native leaders and U.S. government officials [Image 4 of 4]

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Karen Pletnikoff, an Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) board member, shares her concerns during a panel discussion called “Building Blocks for a Sustainable Future: Public Safety & Security” that occurred during Alaska Day 2024, in Washington D.C., May 2, 2024. During the discussion audience members shared their concerns and recommendations to U.S officials on how federal U.S. government agencies can better integrate Indigenous Knowledge into security efforts and developments, aiming not only to be more inclusive but also to better protect coastal Arctic communities in the U.S. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 19:49
    Photo ID: 8378395
    VIRIN: 240502-D-DA409-1004
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, TSC supports Alaska Day 2024 through two-way communication with Alaska Native leaders and U.S. government officials [Image 4 of 4], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security cooperation
    Ted Stevens Center
    Alaska Day 2024
    the Alaska Federation of Natives

