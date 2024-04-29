Karen Pletnikoff, an Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) board member, shares her concerns during a panel discussion called “Building Blocks for a Sustainable Future: Public Safety & Security” that occurred during Alaska Day 2024, in Washington D.C., May 2, 2024. During the discussion audience members shared their concerns and recommendations to U.S officials on how federal U.S. government agencies can better integrate Indigenous Knowledge into security efforts and developments, aiming not only to be more inclusive but also to better protect coastal Arctic communities in the U.S. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8378395
|VIRIN:
|240502-D-DA409-1004
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC supports Alaska Day 2024 through two-way communication with Alaska Native leaders and U.S. government officials [Image 4 of 4], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
