Echo Company MCMAP

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, train in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1, 2024. MCMAP is used to teach recruits basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)

