Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, train in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1, 2024. MCMAP is used to teach recruits basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 14:09 Photo ID: 8377516 VIRIN: 240501-M-RG120-1391 Resolution: 2562x3342 Size: 502.81 KB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.