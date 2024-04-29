Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company MCMAP [Image 5 of 6]

    Echo Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, train in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1, 2024. MCMAP is used to teach recruits basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 14:09
    Photo ID: 8377519
    VIRIN: 240501-M-RG120-1597
    Resolution: 3560x2515
    Size: 597.46 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company MCMAP
    Echo Company MCMAP
    Echo Company MCMAP
    Echo Company MCMAP
    Echo Company MCMAP
    Echo Company MCMAP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Martial Arts
    Techniques
    Echo Company
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    2ndBTN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT