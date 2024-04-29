U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Williams, an aircraft structural maintenance specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, performs a squat exercise during a workout, in Swanton, Ohio, May 1, 2024. Airmen from the 180FW train regularly to maintain their physical fitness, ensuring readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 11:09
|Photo ID:
|8376925
|VIRIN:
|240501-Z-XO039-1300
|Resolution:
|5640x3764
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stingers Embrace Physical Fitness [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
