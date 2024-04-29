Stingers Embrace Physical Fitness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Williams, an aircraft structural maintenance specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, performs a bicep exercise during a workout, in Swanton, Ohio, May 1, 2024. Airmen from the 180FW train regularly to maintain their physical fitness, ensuring readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 Photo ID: 8376924 Location: SWANTON, OH, US