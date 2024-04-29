Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stingers Embrace Physical Fitness [Image 2 of 11]

    Stingers Embrace Physical Fitness

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Elling, an aircraft structural maintenance specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, jogs on the track during a workout, in Swanton, Ohio, May 1, 2024. Airmen from the 180FW train regularly to maintain their physical fitness, ensuring readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

    Workout
    Fitness
    PT
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard

