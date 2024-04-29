Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCoE senior leaders award Soldier’s Medal for life-saving actions at area gas station [Image 2 of 3]

    MSCoE senior leaders award Soldier’s Medal for life-saving actions at area gas station

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    At an April 29 ceremony in Lincoln Hall Auditorium, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general (left), and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala (right) present the Soldier’s Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mobley for life-saving actions, when a motorist was trapped in a burning car in January 2021, in Crocker, Missouri. Mobley, who just completed the Army’s Career Skills Program, is set to retire May 31.

    This work, MSCoE senior leaders award Soldier’s Medal for life-saving actions at area gas station [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

