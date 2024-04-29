Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCoE senior leaders award Soldier’s Medal for life-saving actions at area gas station [Image 3 of 3]

    CROCKER, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Flames engulf a vehicle Jan. 23, 2021, at a gas station in Crocker, Missouri. Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mobley stopped on his way to work to save the life of a motorist trapped inside the vehicle. For his actions, Mobley was awarded the Soldier’s Medal by Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, during an April 29 ceremony in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

