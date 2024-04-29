MSCoE senior leaders award Soldier’s Medal for life-saving actions at area gas station

Flames engulf a vehicle Jan. 23, 2021, at a gas station in Crocker, Missouri. Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mobley stopped on his way to work to save the life of a motorist trapped inside the vehicle. For his actions, Mobley was awarded the Soldier’s Medal by Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, during an April 29 ceremony in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

