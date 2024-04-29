MSCoE senior leaders award Soldier’s Medal for life-saving actions at area gas station

At an April 29 ceremony in Lincoln Hall Auditorium, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general (left), and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala (right) present the Soldier’s Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mobley for life-saving actions, when a motorist was trapped in a burning car in January 2021, in Crocker, Missouri. Mobley, who just completed the Army’s Career Skills Program, is set to retire May 31.

