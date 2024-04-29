Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Polish Aviation Brigade Constitution Day Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    1st Polish Aviation Brigade Constitution Day Ceremony

    POLAND

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    On May 2, 2024, select leaders of Task Force Archangel, Major Justin Martini, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alex Gernandt, Sergeant Carlos Farias, and Sergeant Austin Winans visit the 1st Polish Aviation Brigade in Inowroclaw, Poland to celebrate Poland’s Constitution Day during a ceremony. Afterward, Task Force Archangel leaders spoke with select leaders of the 1st Polish Aviation Brigade about upcoming engagements, and opportunities to increase interoperability.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Aviation
    Strongertogether
    DutyFirst
    AboveTheFirst

