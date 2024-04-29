On May 2, 2024, select leaders of Task Force Archangel, Major Justin Martini, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alex Gernandt, Sergeant Carlos Farias, and Sergeant Austin Winans visit the 1st Polish Aviation Brigade in Inowroclaw, Poland to celebrate Poland’s Constitution Day during a ceremony. Afterward, Task Force Archangel leaders spoke with select leaders of the 1st Polish Aviation Brigade about upcoming engagements, and opportunities to increase interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8376325
|VIRIN:
|240502-A-UT471-1001
|Resolution:
|4243x2829
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Polish Aviation Brigade Constitution Day Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
