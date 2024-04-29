Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site [Image 6 of 6]

    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Cody N. Fitzgerald, assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, briefs crew members of an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft from Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 03:34
    Photo ID: 8376055
    VIRIN: 240429-A-SU758-1006
    Resolution: 5456x3637
    Size: 14.36 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site
    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site
    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site
    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site
    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site
    Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT