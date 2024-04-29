U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dillon Lewis, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, greets crew members of an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft from Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8376053
|VIRIN:
|240429-A-SU758-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.01 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
