Balikatan 24: RAAF E-7A Wedgetail Crew Visits U.S. Patriot Site

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dillon Lewis, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, speaks with the crew members of an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft from Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

