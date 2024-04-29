Musician Third Class Kasey Merriot gives a demonstration of the clarinet during an educational concert on base at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 03:45
|Photo ID:
|8376047
|VIRIN:
|240411-N-RO749-1166
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|954.83 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quintet plays an afternoon concert for families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT