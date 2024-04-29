Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 03:45 Photo ID: 8376046 VIRIN: 240411-N-RO749-1165 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1018.53 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quintet plays an afternoon concert for families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.