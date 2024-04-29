Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quartet performs during a public concert at Ala Moana Center. [Image 3 of 7]

    US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quartet performs during a public concert at Ala Moana Center.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    The US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quartet played an afternoon concert for patrons at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8376043
    VIRIN: 240411-N-RO749-1163
    Resolution: 4330x3464
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quartet performs during a public concert at Ala Moana Center. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Pacific Fleet Band marches in the 2024 Merrie Monarch Parade
    US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind ensemble performs a public concert at Ala Moana Center
    US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quartet performs during a public concert at Ala Moana Center.
    US Pacific Fleet woodwind quintet performs during a public concert at Ala Moana Center
    US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quintet plays an afternoon concert for families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quintet plays an afternoon concert for families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    US Pacific Fleet Band woodwind quintet plays an afternoon concert for families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    band
    pacific fleet
    woodwind

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT