Chief of Chaplains celebrates with Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens and Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell, 36th Wing Public Affairs apprentice, take part in the Air Force tradition of having the most senior and junior guest cut the ceremonial cake during the Andersen Chapel Volunteer Appreciation and Air Force Chaplain Corps 75th Anniversary Celebration event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 22, 2024. The purpose of the event was to recognize the volunteers for their dedication to the chapel as well as celebrate the Chaplain Corps 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jaana La Deau)

