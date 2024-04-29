Avenina Aguon, (right) dancer from Kaepa-Keoni’s Academy of Ethnos Performing Art, teaches Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens a traditional Chamorro dance during the Andersen Chapel Volunteer Appreciation and Air Force Chaplain Corps 75th Anniversary Celebration event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 22, 2024. The purpose of the event was to recognize the volunteers for their dedication to the chapel as well as celebrate the Chaplain Corps 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8375500 VIRIN: 240422-F-VX152-1007 Resolution: 5320x3795 Size: 1.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Chaplains celebrates with Andersen AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.