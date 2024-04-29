Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Chaplains celebrates with Andersen AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    Chief of Chaplains celebrates with Andersen AFB

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Volunteers from the Chapel Corps Contemporary Protestant Service play live music during the Andersen Chapel Volunteer Appreciation and Air Force Chaplain Corps 75th Anniversary Celebration event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 22, 2024. The purpose of the event was to recognize the volunteers for their dedication to the chapel as well as celebrate the Chaplain Corps 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8375497
    VIRIN: 240422-F-VX152-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Chaplains celebrates with Andersen AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Guam
    Chief of Chaplains
    Andersen
    Chaplain Corps

