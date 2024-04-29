Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly Training Promotes Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety [Image 2 of 4]

    Quarterly Training Promotes Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    240425-N-LY941-1005
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Apr. 25, 2024) Lt. Wilfred Flores, a native of San Dimas, Calif., holds out his hands for inspection under ultraviolet blacklight during a hand hygiene demonstration given by Wendy Cady, a registered nurse and infection control preventionist at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. Cady educated groups of Sailors and civilian hospital employees on proper hand washing techniques, when to use gloves, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment when working in a hospital setting. The hand hygiene station was part of quarterly training focused on safety and quality health care and is managed and coordinated by the Director of Expeditionary Medicine and Department Head of Staff Education and Training, Cdr. Alexis McDermott. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

