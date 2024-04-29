Quarterly Training Promotes Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety

240425-N-LY941-1005

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Apr. 25, 2024) Lt. Wilfred Flores, a native of San Dimas, Calif., holds out his hands for inspection under ultraviolet blacklight during a hand hygiene demonstration given by Wendy Cady, a registered nurse and infection control preventionist at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. Cady educated groups of Sailors and civilian hospital employees on proper hand washing techniques, when to use gloves, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment when working in a hospital setting. The hand hygiene station was part of quarterly training focused on safety and quality health care and is managed and coordinated by the Director of Expeditionary Medicine and Department Head of Staff Education and Training, Cdr. Alexis McDermott. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

