240425-N-LY941-1006

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Apr. 25, 2024) Hospital Corpsman Almer Vincent Samaniego, a dental technician from Vallejo, Calif., helps demonstrate an oral exam given by Hospital Corpsman and dental technician, Aidan Krishingner, during quarterly training at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. Krishingner, a native of Winter Spring, Fla., educated groups of Sailors and explained how to identify dental emergencies and what equipment to use when a dentist may not be accessible. Quarterly training focuses on safety and quality healthcare to help educate Sailors and civilian hospital employees with medical situations and techniques that are not encountered daily. The training is managed and coordinated by the Director of Expeditionary Medicine and Department Head of Staff Education and Training, Cdr. Alexis McDermott. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8375487 VIRIN: 240425-N-LY941-1006 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.13 MB Location: US Hometown: VALLEJO, CA, US Hometown: WINTER SPRINGS, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarterly Training Promotes Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety [Image 4 of 4], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.