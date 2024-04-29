Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly Training Promotes Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety [Image 3 of 4]

    Quarterly Training Promotes Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    240425-N-LY941-1003
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Apr. 25, 2024) Kenya Harris, a patient safety manager at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, instructs a team of Sailors before beginning a communication exercise at the Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety (TeamSTEPPS) training station. TeamSTEPPS training focuses on four core competencies: communication, leadership, situation monitoring and mutual support, and is an important resource for health care providers to improve patient safety through effective communication and teamwork. The TeamSTEPPS exercise was part of quarterly training focused on safety and quality health care and is managed and coordinated by the Director of Expeditionary Medicine and Department Head of Staff Education and Training, Cdr. Alexis McDermott. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    Defense Health Agency
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

