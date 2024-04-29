Quarterly Training Promotes Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety

240425-N-LY941-1003

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Apr. 25, 2024) Kenya Harris, a patient safety manager at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, instructs a team of Sailors before beginning a communication exercise at the Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety (TeamSTEPPS) training station. TeamSTEPPS training focuses on four core competencies: communication, leadership, situation monitoring and mutual support, and is an important resource for health care providers to improve patient safety through effective communication and teamwork. The TeamSTEPPS exercise was part of quarterly training focused on safety and quality health care and is managed and coordinated by the Director of Expeditionary Medicine and Department Head of Staff Education and Training, Cdr. Alexis McDermott. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

