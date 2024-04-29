Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pvt. 1st Class Carley Paschal, speaks about her time in the Alabama National Guard and job as a Chemical Specialist [Image 2 of 2]

    Pvt. 1st Class Carley Paschal, speaks about her time in the Alabama National Guard and job as a Chemical Specialist

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    “I joined to give myself a better life. I want to be successful, and I figured the Army would help me do that...”

    Pfc. Carley Paschal, a Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 208th CBRN Company, wears her protective gear while participating in Vigilant Guard, Mobile, AL, April 30, 2024. Paschal and other CBRN soldiers participating in the exercise are working a part of the Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), their mission is to train in chemical decontamination and medical triage procedures.

    “We hold a purpose,” Paschal said. “We hold for our state and in CERFP, we hold for more than just our state. It holds together for everyone and ourselves."

    Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 12:10
    Photo ID: 8374778
    VIRIN: 240430-A-AB787-9266
    Resolution: 4924x6913
    Size: 16.61 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. 1st Class Carley Paschal, speaks about her time in the Alabama National Guard and job as a Chemical Specialist [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pvt. 1st Class Carley Paschal, speaks about her time in the Alabama National Guard and job as a Chemical Specialist
    Pvt. 1st Class Carley Paschal, speaks about her time in the Alabama National Guard and job as a Chemical Specialist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vigilant Guard
    CERFP
    Alabama National Guard
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT