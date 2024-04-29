Pvt. 1st Class Carley Paschal, speaks about her time in the Alabama National Guard and job as a Chemical Specialist

“I joined to give myself a better life. I want to be successful, and I figured the Army would help me do that...”



Pfc. Carley Paschal, a Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist with the 208th CBRN Company, wears her protective gear while participating in Vigilant Guard, Mobile, AL, April 30, 2024. Paschal and other CBRN soldiers participating in the exercise are working a part of the Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), their mission is to train in chemical decontamination and medical triage procedures.



“We hold a purpose,” Paschal said. “We hold for our state and in CERFP, we hold for more than just our state. It holds together for everyone and ourselves."



Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 Location: MOBILE, AL, US