    Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Carley Paschal

    Pvt. 1st Class Carley Paschal, speaks about her time in the Alabama National Guard and job as a Chemical Specialist

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn | “I joined to give myself a better life. I want to be successful, and I figured the...... read more read more

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Story by Sgt. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MOBILE, Ala. – “It’s really hot out here,” Pfc. Carley Paschal laughed as she shed her tan hazmat suit during annual training in Mobile, Alabama. After a torrential downpour that morning, the sun returned just as the Soldiers began to don their gear and training for Vigilant Guard kicked off.
    Paschal, 19, joined the Alabama Army National Guard in her senior year of high school in 2022. A month after she graduated in 2023, she shipped off to basic training and began the long journey to becoming a fully qualified Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist.
    “I really enjoyed the chemical side of things in and outside of high school,” Paschal says. “It was something that I knew I wanted to do with my college career as well as my Army career.”
    Paschal had just arrived at her unit, the 208th CBRN company, in February this year when she said they started prepping for annual training (AT) and said that joining the 208th has exceeded her expectations.
    “We have a really good crew on our hands. My ambulatory group, we all work together so well with how few we have,” she said. “Even though we know our limits, they’ll still check up on us consistently.”
    Paschal said that her decision to join the military comes from a desire to create a better life for herself.
    “I joined for myself, really,” she said. “I joined to give myself a better life. I want to be successful, and I figured the Army would help me do that whether I stay in 20 years or if I do one or two contracts.”
    Now that she’s out of her initial entry training and embedded in her unit, her willingness to continue serving is motivated by a greater sense of purpose.
    “We hold a purpose,” Paschal said. “We hold for our state and in CERFP, we hold for more than just our state. It holds together for everyone and ourselves. Yeah, we have time to go to college and build our civilian lives, but people still need us.”
    “Even if you leave after just one contract, you’re still going to hold those couple years you were in the Army close to your heart, whether you hated it or you loved it.”
    -30-

