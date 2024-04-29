Zach Duffy, Environmental Physical Scientist at the McAlester Army
Ammunition Plant, talks with high school seniors and technical college
students at the water plant during MCAAP's first annual career day, which
took place April 24.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 11:46
|Photo ID:
|8374754
|VIRIN:
|240501-O-AO812-6869
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event
McAlester Army Ammunition Plant
