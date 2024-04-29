Zach Duffy, Environmental Physical Scientist at the McAlester Army

Ammunition Plant, talks with high school seniors and technical college

students at the water plant during MCAAP's first annual career day, which

took place April 24.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:46 Photo ID: 8374754 VIRIN: 240501-O-AO812-6869 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.77 MB Location: MCALESTER, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.