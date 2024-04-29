Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event [Image 3 of 3]

    MCALESTER, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Catrina Goddard 

    Zach Duffy, Environmental Physical Scientist at the McAlester Army
    Ammunition Plant, talks with high school seniors and technical college
    students at the water plant during MCAAP's first annual career day, which
    took place April 24.

    This work, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

