Students and teachers gather with members of the McAlester Army

Ammunition Plant's leadership team in front of the Massive Ordnance Air

Burst on April 24 during MCAAP's first annual career day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:46 Photo ID: 8374750 VIRIN: 240501-O-AO812-1666 Resolution: 4640x3088 Size: 7.57 MB Location: MCALESTER, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.