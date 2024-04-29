Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event [Image 1 of 3]

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event

    MCALESTER, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Catrina Goddard 

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Students and teachers gather with members of the McAlester Army
    Ammunition Plant's leadership team in front of the Massive Ordnance Air
    Burst on April 24 during MCAAP's first annual career day.

