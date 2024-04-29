McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event

The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma continues to show positive community outreach by organizing and executing its first annual career day.

The event gave MCAAP an opportunity to showcase employment opportunities to approximately 100 high school seniors and technical college students in the surrounding area.

Col. Gabe Pryor, MCAAP’s commander, kicked off the event with opening remarks, and he did so virtually. Afterwards, the students toured nine different parts of MCAAP’s facilities to gain insight on the types of careers offered at each. They also learned the various skill sets each employee contributes to MCAAP’s mission.

When the students returned to the front of the plant, they were each given a sheet a paper and encouraged to provide their honest feedback. This feedback will be used to ensure each career day following will continue to grow and meet the expectations of students. A few students anonymously wrote, “I appreciated the way the presenters introduced the jobs and the opportunities that lie within them. MCAAP is definitely a place I would like to work.”, “The employees were very knowledgeable and friendly. I enjoyed the tour.”, and “This was the most informational trip we have ever been on.”

The Army’s values are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage, and Army service opens the door of opportunity to Americans from diverse backgrounds to build a career pathway and be all that they can be. However, individuals don’t have to wear a military uniform to serve our nation, and those who attended MCAAP’s career day learned that. MCAAP employs a variety of skill sets to include engineers, accountants, linemen, welders, police officers, explosive operators, and more.

Students also had the opportunity to interact with local military recruiters, who were able to engage and connect with those interested in joining the military.

“We are excited to partner with our local Army, Navy, and Marine Corps recruiters to show high school seniors and technical college students how both MCAAP and military service offers countless opportunities to explore your passion, building community interaction, and become the best version of yourself”, Pryor said.

MCAAP’s mission is to produce, receive, store, ship, renovate, and demilitarize conventional ammunition. The installation, which is a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, provides Centralized Ammunition Management for training ammunition and contingency stocks for Army units in the southwest region of the United States.

For more information on potential career opportunities at MCAAP, visit www.usajobs.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:54 Story ID: 470014 Location: MCALESTER, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts its first annual career day event, by Julia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.