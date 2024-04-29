Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command pose for a photo with German Bundeswehr, Sankt Goar city workers and members of the United Service Organization at the Sankt Goar cleanup in Sankt Goar, Germany, on April 26, 2024. A total of over 100 people came together to help the town and to celebrate the ongoing relationship between the U.S and Germany.
