U.S. Army Lt. Col. Roydrego Lavant (right), adjutant general, for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks with Falko Hoenisch (left) Mayor of Sankt Goar, after the completion of the Sankt Goar cleanup in Sankt Goar, Germany, on April 26, 2024. Events like these allow the U.S. to strengthen their ties with not just Germany but individual towns as well. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024
Location: DE
This work, Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Scott Sparks