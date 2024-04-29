Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup [Image 1 of 4]

    Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup

    GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Capt. John Fitzpatrick, personnel plans officer (G1), for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, throws a log into the pile while cleaning the waterways at the Sankt Goar cleanup in Sankt Goar, Germany, on April 26, 2024. The cleanup is an annual mission where the U.S. Forces work with both the German army and German Bundeswehr to help the town. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8373964
    VIRIN: 240426-A-BU072-6648
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup
    Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup
    Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup
    Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether
    #Team21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT