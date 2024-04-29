U.S. Army Capt. John Fitzpatrick, personnel plans officer (G1), for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, throws a log into the pile while cleaning the waterways at the Sankt Goar cleanup in Sankt Goar, Germany, on April 26, 2024. The cleanup is an annual mission where the U.S. Forces work with both the German army and German Bundeswehr to help the town. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 04:32 Photo ID: 8373964 VIRIN: 240426-A-BU072-6648 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 2.02 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.