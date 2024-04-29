Sankt Goar 2024 Cleanup

U.S. Army Capt. John Fitzpatrick, personnel plans officer (G1), for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, throws a log into the pile while cleaning the waterways at the Sankt Goar cleanup in Sankt Goar, Germany, on April 26, 2024. The cleanup is an annual mission where the U.S. Forces work with both the German army and German Bundeswehr to help the town. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)
