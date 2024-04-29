Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWDs showcase IED detection skills during joint training [Image 3 of 4]

    MWDs showcase IED detection skills during joint training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron carries a toy during a training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2024. The training focused on honing MWD explosive ordnance detection capabilities in an unfamiliar environment. Technicians from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team facilitated the safe handling of explosives and provided safe, controlled scenarios for MWDs to learn and develop skills. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Military working dogs
    MWD
    joint training
    AFCENT

