MWDs showcase IED detection skills during joint training

A U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron chews a ball during a training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2024. The training focused on honing MWD explosive ordnance detection capabilities in an unfamiliar environment. Technicians from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team facilitated the safe handling of explosives and provided safe, controlled scenarios for MWDs to learn and develop skills. (U.S. Air Force photo)

