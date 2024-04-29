MWDs showcase IED detection skills during joint training

A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron holds his MWD during a training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2024. The training focused on honing MWD explosive ordnance detection capabilities in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

