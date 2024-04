Vice President of Argentina Victoria Villarruel poses for a photo aboard the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) at the Port of Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 30, 2024. Villarruel visited the crew of the James while they made a scheduled port call. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

