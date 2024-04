Coast Guard Seaman Makenzie Lanier salutes as the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) arrives at the Port of Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 29, 2024. Lanier along with her shipmates rendered honors to representatives from Argentina as the James pulled into port. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

