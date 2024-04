The U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley speaks with foreign guests aboard the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) at the Port of Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 29, 2024. Stanley talked about the importance of this union between countries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

