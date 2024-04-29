Adele and Peters reunite

After a six-month deployment, Chaplain, Lt. Col. Stephen Peters is reunited with his dog Adele

at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on April 30, 2024. Peters was serving as Deputy Command Chaplain for U.S. Air Force Central Command at Al Udeid Air Base. Back at home, Adele continued her duties as the morale support dog at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing. U.S. Air National Gaurd photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

